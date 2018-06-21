1st Kazakh-Chinese film set for worldwide release

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first Kazakh-Chinese film Kompozitor (Composer) it set be released worldwide, Kazinform has learnt from Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

We've recently demonstrated the trailer and introduced the crew that was working on this film to the leaders of Kazakhstan and China. Xi Jinping and Nursultan Nazarbayev highly praised it and thanked the crew," Minister Mukhamediuly said during the reporting meeting with the population on Thursday.



In his words, the film will be released worldwide in September.



"It is very important to us to release it worldwide. Kazakhstani films have been screened at film festival and the Days of Kazakhstani Films before. However, global release is something we've never done," said Mukhamediuly, adding that through joint film projects with Russia, China and the U.S., Kazakhstan hopes to enter the global film market.



The Composer project became possible after Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan.