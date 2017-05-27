1st Kazakhstan-China Interregional Coop Forum to be held in Sep 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On May 26, 2017, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with China's Deputy Minister for Commerce, co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-China Sub-Committee for Trade-Economic Cooperation Fu Ziying, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh President's visit to China and within One Belt, One Road international forum on May 14-15.



The parties exchanged views on strengthening the trade-economic cooperation within the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee which held its last session in April 2017 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan's First Deputy PM Askar Mamin and Vice Premier of the Chinese State Council Zhang Gaoli.





"Kazakh-Chinese relations are at their height to date having entered a new stage of all-round strategic partnership. Thanks to close and friendly contacts, we have a good opportunity to develop our cooperation in a constructive key in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres," he said.



The sides discussed also the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation and implementation of major projects in innovative, industrial, military-technical sectors, as well as promotion of the export of high-value added Kazakhstani products to the Chinese market.



At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the 1st Forum of Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and China in September 2017 on the China-ASEAN EXPO platform in Nanning.