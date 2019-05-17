1st Kazakhstan Sustainable Development Goals Forum kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin attends the 1st Kazakhstan Sustainable Development Goals Forum within the XII Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform reports.

"This is the first Forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being held in Kazakhstan. I hope it will become the regular part of the Astana Economic Forum. I would like take the advantage to express deep gratitude to the UN, Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, UN-ESCAP, for the efforts aimed sustainable and better future for all of us," Askar Mamin said addressing those present.



As the PM noted, Kazakhstan achieved significant success according to the Human Development Report.





He also stressed that Kazakhstan will submit soon the voluntary report on implementation of the SDGs in New York that proves the country's intent to enhance sustainability and inclusiveness.

