1st Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan forum to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Tashkent 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Deputy PM's secretariat informs.

The sides met to discuss pressing issues of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



The Uzbek President highly appreciated the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held this March 15 in Astana highlighting its role in further development of regional cooperation.



Mamin noted that Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia pointing out that the foreign trade turnover between the countries for the first quarter of 2018 has doubled compared to the analogous period of 2017. It is planned to raise commodity turnover up to USD 3 bln till yearend.







The sides also agreed to hold the 1st Interregional Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Forum in Astana, Regional Economic Forum of Central Asia in Tashkent and 1st meeting of the Business Council of the joint business forum in Shymkent.



The parties also spoke in favor of raising the level of investment cooperation, realization of joint investment projects with an access to the third markets, debated further measures for promoting cooperation in sectors such as construction, machine building, transport, logistics, tourism, space, etc.