1st Qazaq Kuresi Championship of Russia held in Moscow

MOSCOW. The 1st Open Qazaq Kuresi Championship of Russia took place in Moscow, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

It was organized by Qazaq Kuresi Federation of Moscow with support of the International Qazaq Kuresi Federation and national and cultural associations of Moscow.



It brought together 35 wrestlers from 25 regions of Russia under 18 years old.



"Our goal is to develop qazaq kuresi in Russia and to add it to the Olympic programme just as judo or unarmed self-defense," director general of the Moscow Qazaq Kuresi Federation Nail Yakubaliyev said. "It is the first Russian championship that is to be held annually," he added.



"We promote not just wrestling but also the Kazakh culture," president of the Moscow Qazaq Kuresi Federation Vladimir Rezanov said. "The number of qazaq kuresi fans keeps on growing year after year," he stressed.