BATUMI. KAZINFORM The 1st Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh Wrestling) European Championship took place in Batumi, Georgia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

About 80 athletes from European countries competed in seven weight categories and an absolute category.



Guram Tushishvili of Georgia took the gold medal, Veselin Ivanov of Bulgaria took silver and Petr Tomash Talach wrapped up the top three in the absolute category.