1st Russian trading house in Kazakhstan to open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first Russian trading house in Kazakhstan will open in Astana on June 1, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Kazakhstan Alexander Yakovlev told.

"We plan to open the first Russian trading house in Kazakhstan in Astana on June 1. It will be our pilot project. The trading house will render support to Russian companies. Besides, the Embassy of Russia will render state support," A. Yakovlev told in the interview to a Kazinform correspondent.

He noted that trading houses would help the participants of the external economic activity to hold talks with potential partners, render legal support in contracts signing, logistics and organization of exhibitions and fairs.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan already opened its trading house in Russia. It's located in the Food City agricultural cluster in Moscow. Such products as candies, honey, fish, meat and dairy products are sold there. It is planned that there would be a network of minimarkets selling Kazakhstani products in Moscow.