1st session of Commission on Land Reform to be held on May 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first session of the Commission on Land Reform is set to be held in Astana on May 14, First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev revealed on Thursday.

Established on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the commission comprises 75 members - deputies of both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, members of Government, reps of state bodies, political parties, agribusiness, scientists and civil rights activists. A representative of each region will be included into the commission as well.

"We've invited [to the commission] those who genuinely care about their country and its peaceful future. Public councils under the regional akimats (administrations) will raise public awareness on everything the commission does. The commission will also closely cooperate with mass media," the First Vice Premier noted.

Earlier it was reported that a special web portal jerturaly.kz had been launched in order to inform the population of the commission's day-to-day functioning. Internet users are welcome to ask questions and submit their proposals via the portal.