1st session of National Council of Public Confidence slated for August – Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin says the composition of the recently established National Council of Public Confidence is a well-balanced one, Kazinform reports.

«The NationalCouncil [of Public Confidence] includes representatives of the «old»opposition, the new political movement, civil activists, human rights defenders, the youth leaders and leading Kazakhstani experts,» he said.

According toKarin, [the composition] of the National Council will allow its members todiscuss various problems in detail.

Karin also addedthat the first session of the National Council is tentatively scheduled to takeplace on August 20.

«We are to comeup with the agenda of the session and the format in which the National Councilwill function. I believe there will be several working groups which will focuson specific areas,» he noted.