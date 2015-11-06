1st teaser trailer of epic Kazakh Khanate series released

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - After months of waiting the first official teaser of epic Kazakh Khanate series has finally landed online.

The 10-series historic drama gives us a glimpse into the history of Kazakhstan, why we celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate this year and what price we had to pay to attain independence. The series are based on renowned Kazakh writer Ilyas Yessenberlin's trilogy "Nomads". According to producers, the first episode is expected to be aired in spring 2016 and there are plans to do more seasons after the first one. The series may be aired in Turkey, China, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries. The project is largely supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.