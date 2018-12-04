1st Togyz Kumalak Tournament held in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Togyz Kumalak (Kazakh national intellectual game) Tournament dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan took place in Olaine, Latvia.

The tournament was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Lithuania and Latvia, the World Togyz Kuamalak Federation and Olaine city administration, the federation's press service reports.



Kazakhstan's athletes told those gathered about the thousand-year history of the game and interesting stories, shared with secrets of the game strategies and immediate breakthroughs.







It is noteworthy, the Embassy plans to annually hold such events. The togys kumalak classes were unveiled there at the local Logic mind games club.



Besides, those attending enjoyed a photo exhibition depicting Kazakhstan's nature, national dances and Kazakh traditional treats.







Togyz kumalak is popular not only in Kazakhstan, but also in countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic, France, Switzerland, and Columbia.



About 200,000 play togyz kumalak in Kazakhstan.



The V Togyz Kumalak Championship will be held next year in Turkey.

