1st vehicle recycling plant put into service in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the vehicle utilization plant - Recycling Company LLP today, Kazinform reports.

The plant located in Karaganda region is expected to utilize and recycle up to 50,000 vehicles per year.



"This is the first vehicle recycling plant in Kazakhstan. It has been built in just nine months. Its state-of-the-art equipment enables it to recycle up to 50,000 vehicles per year and produce over 20,000 tons of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It is environmental friendly," member of the Board of Trustees of Recycling Company LLP Aidyn Nurakhmetov said at the unveiling ceremony

President Nazarbayev, in turn, noted the relevance of the launch of such enterprise in Kazakhstan.



He stressed that with some 5 million vehicles cruising the streets of Kazakhstan and harming the environment, recycling gains paramount importance.



As a reminder, President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the nationwide teleconference themed The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard on Wednesday.