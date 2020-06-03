  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1st Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan named

    17:00, 03 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government’s decree Akmadi Sarbasov is appointed the 1st Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Al Kazakh National University and Eurasian Humanities University.

    Since April 2019 up to present served as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!