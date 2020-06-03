1st Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government’s decree Akmadi Sarbasov is appointed the 1st Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Al Kazakh National University and Eurasian Humanities University.

Since April 2019 up to present served as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.