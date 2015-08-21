1st Vice PM of Kazakhstan attends session of EEC Council in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated in a session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow today.

The session focused on a wide range of issues called to promote economic integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). For instance, participants of the session discussed the possibility of establishment of a free trade zone between the EEU and Iran, negotiations on the creation of analogous zone with Israel and prospects of development of commercial and economic cooperation with South Korea. Cooperation with various countries outside the EEU is believed to boost volumes and diversify the structure of EEU foreign trade. In conclusion, participants of the session noted that the meeting in Moscow was very productive.