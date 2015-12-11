1st wool processing factory opens in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A wool professing factory has been put into operation in Atyrau by President Nursultan Nazarbayev during the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results".

"Our factory can process up to 100 tons of camel hair and up to 350 tons of sheep wool annually. 400,000 meters of end product are to be produced from the processed wool," director of Caspiy Lana Atyrau Nazgul Yesmakanova said during the teleconference. In her worlds, the factory has already agreed the supplies of products produced there with Whiteblack Di Luca Mattia Bezzi based in Italy. President Nazarbayev wished the factory and its workers future success, praising the fact that such factory was launched in oil-rich region.