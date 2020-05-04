1yo tested positive for coronavirus

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM «Yesterday a one-year-old baby was tested positive for coronavirus in Aktobe. The father who was earlier tested positive passed the virus to his children born in 2019 and 2017,» head of the regional healthcare department Asset Kaliyev said.

The kids and their mother were isolated to undergo treatment. Their mother tested negative. The state of children’s health is satisfactory.

He also added that 13 more coronavirus cases were detected for the past 24 hours in the region.

As of today there are 160 coronavirus cases in the region, 16 recovered.