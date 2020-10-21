2,000 air passengers put under quarantine in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis arrived by air in Nur-Sultan from abroad without PCR test results are ordered to pass tests at the quarantine facility.

As of today there are 2,000 airline passengers staying there. Three of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus so far, the city administration’s press service reports. Those arrived are taken to the quarantine facility by bus.

As earlier reported, early October Kazakhstan imposed restrictions for international arrivals. Those who have no medical certificates with PCR test results have to stay at the quarantine facility and pass the PCR tests. They can stay there up to two days only.