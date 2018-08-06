2,000 cyclists set for charity bike ride in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Burabike 2018, the 6th charity bike ride, will take place on August 30 in the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area. All proceeds will go to provide children's hospitals in Kazakhstan with vital medical equipment, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of Visit Aqmola tourist media center.

According to the center, the charity event will start at Rixos Borovoe Hotel in the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area.

"It is a family-centered festival of music and sport organized by Rixos Borovoe Hotel and the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation with the support from the Administration of Akmola region. It is conducted for raising funds and providing children's hospitals in Kazakhstan with vital medical equipment. Over the past 5 years, Burabike participants and guests donated more than KZT 470 million to charity. It should be mentioned that last year's funds totaled KZT 168,429,890, which is 15 times higher than in 2013 (the first bike ride)," Visit Aqmola tourist media center's press service said.

Over the past 5 years, the number of participants has increased eight-fold: from 130 to 1,023 people. This year, the organizers expect 2,000 people, 600 of which will cover 30 kilometers, contributing to saving children's lives.