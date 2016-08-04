$2,000 for a night in a luxury yurt in New York city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New York City is the ultimate urban jungle - so it makes sense that it would also be home to the ultimate glamping experience. And now it is, because the W Hotel in midtown is offering an extravagant twist on camping right in the middle of Manhattan.

It costs $2,000 a night, but if you're willing to shell out, you'll have your very own luxury yurt on a terrace overlooking the city. The terrace rests above the “Extreme Wow” suite, so if you're not into the idea of sleeping outside above the loud city streets, you can always choose to take the party inside. That being said, the structure's designer, Kimberly Winthrop, assures that the walls provide an area quiet enough for sleep.

Beyond the yurt, the terrace is decorated with plenty of lounge space for guests, plus a fire pit to make you really feel like you're camping. The terrace is even covered with faux grass, giving the illusion of the great outdoors.

The marketing manager of W New York, Pablo-Andres Lopez, told Town & Country that the idea behind the luxury yurt came from the hotel's sponsorship of similar spaces at music festivals such as Coachella.

There's one catch: The glamping experience is only open now through November, so if you want to get a tranquil taste of nature without leaving the city, you better act fast. Folks have already taken to Instagram to show off their stays, and we must say, it seems pretty spectacular. Take a look.

