    2,097 more Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

    10:39, 15 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 2,097 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to a special website Coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of which 301 were recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 255 – in Almaty city, 239 – in Shymkent city, 54 in Akmola region, 254 in Aktobe region, 90 in Almaty region, 283 in Atyrau region, 192 in East Kazakhstan region, 42 in Zhambyl region, 54 in West Kazakhstan region, 85 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 99 in Kyzylorda region, 76 in Mangistau region, 14 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan region, 19 in Turkestan region.

    In total 38,008 persons beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
