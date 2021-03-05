2,108 air passengers return to Kazakhstan with PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,108 air passengers have returned to Kazakhstan with negative PCR tests, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

20 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, the Republic of Maldives, Spain, Hungary, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on March 4. Of 2,621 passengers onboard of those flights, 2,108 had PCR test certificates, while 513 - had no PCR test certificates.

11 international flights with 1,412 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty city – 1,100 passengers with PCR tests and 312 without PCR tests.

6 international flights with 995 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city – 794 passengers with PCR tests and 201 without PCR tests.

1 international flight with 67 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Uralsk city. All passengers had PCR tests.

1 international flight with 3 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Kostanay city. All passengers had PCR tests.

1 international flight with 144 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city. All passengers had PCR tests.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for the COVID-19 and are awaiting for their results at the special quarantine facilities.

Of 356 air passengers who returned to Kazakhstan earlier and had no PCR test certificates, all tested negative for COVID-19.