2,108 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 34 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus infection, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

3 people beat novel virus in Shymkent, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Turkestan region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan.

As of now 2,108 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan. Out of which 416 beat coronavirus in Nur-Sultan, 456 in Almaty, 138 in Shymkent, 91 in Akmola region, 54 in Aktobe region, 87 in Almaty region, 121 in Atyrau region, 15 in East Kazakhstan, 93 in Zhambyl region, 107 in West Kazakhstan, 99 in Karaganda region, 30 in Kostanay region, 165 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 89 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 101 in Turkestan region.