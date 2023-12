2,223 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 10:00 p.m. May 12, another 115 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from coronavirus, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2223 Kazakhstanis have recovered from coronavirus:

455 in Nur-Sultan,

485 in Almaty,

149 in Shymkent,

94 in Akmola region,

55 in Aktobe region,

87 in Almaty region,

126 in Atyrau region,

15 in East Kazakhstan region,

93 in Zhambyl region,

112 in West Kazakhstan region,

99 in Karaganda region,

32 in Kostanay region,

172 in Kyzylorda region,

19 in Mangistau region,

89 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

112 in Turkestan region.