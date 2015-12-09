2,235 people killed in road accidents in Jan-Nov 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,235 people have died in road-traffic accidents in Kazakhstan over 11 months of 2015. Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said it answering deputies' questions at the Majilis' plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

“17,283 accidents have been registered since the year beginning, which killed 2,235 and injured more than 22,000 people,” added the Minister.

According to him, the number of accidents has decreased by 6.7% compared to the last year. The number of victims lowered by 5.7%, and the number of injuries fell by 6.2%.

“After the adoption of the appropriate law in 2014, the number accidents decreased in Kazakhstan. The law is effective and it positively affects the situation,” said he.

The Minister said that the accidents occurred mostly for an increased number of transport vehicles. The second reason is that 20% of vehicles in Kazakhstan are worn out.

“Presently, there are 4 mln 483 thousand transport vehicles in Kazakhstan having increased by 400 thousand units in the past 7-8 months,” Kassymov noted.