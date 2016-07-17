2,745 judges, prosecutors arrested in Turkey for complicity in coup attempt

ANKARA. KAZINFORMTurkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 2,745 judges and prosecutors on charges of complicity in coup attempt, the NTV television said on Saturday.

By the time of reporting, the order had been partially fulfilled as scores of judges of the Supreme Court and other court instances reporting to the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Turkey were detained. Among them were arrested two judges of the Constitutional Court - Alparslan Altan and Erdal Tercan.



The charges are based on allegations that the detained judges and prosecutors are either members of the so-called ‘parallel structure' of Islamic cleric and leader of the opposition Hizmet movement Fethullah Gulen or are somehow linked to it. Ankara says that he and his supporters were behind the military coup attempt.



Overnight to Saturday, a group of insurgents attempted a coup in Turkey. Major clashes erupted in Ankara and Istanbul. Bombs were dropped on the parliament building and the presidential palace in Ankara. Later on Saturday, the Turkish leadership said that the coup was quashed and the government regained control in the country. According to the latest reports, the death toll has climbed to 265 and 1,440 more were injured.

Source: TASS