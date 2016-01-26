2,900 apartments to be built in Almaty for low-income families

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 2,900 apartments will be put into operation for socially vulnerable groups of population in Almaty in 2016, Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek has said at a press conference in the CCS.

"25 thousand people are on waiting list now in Almaty. Last year we commissioned about 2,800 apartments. We are not going to cut this volume in 2016. We expect to build and commission 2,900 new apartments," he said.

According to the Mayor, construction of housing for socially vulnerable groups of population rose by 1.7% in 2015.

As the mayor noted, Almaty actively develops its infrastructure as per "Nurly Zhol" program.

