2,949 pupils tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Healthcare Ministry briefed on how many schoolchildren contracted the novel virus.

«Since the beginning of the new academic year 2,949 pupils, including 839 studying at schools, were tested positive for coronavirus. It is 0,09% of children studying offline, and 2,066 cases were detected in schoolchildren studying online,» head of the infectious diseases epidemiological control department Rosa Kozhapova said.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is in the coronavirus «green» zone but for Nur-Sultan remaining in the «red» zone.