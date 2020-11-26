2 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On November 25, 2020 12 international flights from Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Korea, the UAE, the Netherlands, Belarus, and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19, out of 1,026 air passengers, 921 arrived with certificates showing a negative COVID-19 test result, while 105 did not have such certificates. Those without the certificate were placed in quarantine facilities and tested for COVID-19 by PCR, which led to 2 COVID-19 cases being detected.