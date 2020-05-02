2 Astana Pro Team riders to compete in Giro d’Italia virtual stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fifth virtual stage of the Giro d’Italia race will be held tomorrow, May 2. Two riders of the Astana Pro Team are set to participate in it, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Jakob Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre will represent Kazakhstan in the 30km race.

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana Pro Team was quite impressive during the first stage of the race by clocking the best time.

Recall that in early March Astana Pro Team announced that they would withdraw from all races due to the coronavirus pandemic.