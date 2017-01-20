2 athletes to represent Argentina at WU2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 55 countries confirmed their participation in the oncoming 28th World Winter Universiade. South America could not afford to remain on the sidelines and is sending a group of athletes from Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay to the competition.

2 athletes are going to represent Argentina at the WU2017. These are snowboarder Iñaki Odriozola and skier Tomás Bacigalupo.

As the athletes confessed, they would like to learn more about Kazakhstan.

Upon completion of their studies, the sportsmen began training in the mountains. Argentina puts high hopes on them and targets at medals in both sports. According to Iñaki Odriozola, in 2015 he participated in Snowboarder Slopestyle championship in Argentina and in 2016 he joined Big Air in South America. The athlete plans to gain a huge experience at the WU2017 and get acquainted with the local culture.

“I don’t know almost anything about Kazakhstan. Now I am reading about history of your country and formation of its independence. I hope to know more about the culture of this region in Almaty,” I. Odriozola says.

Tomás Bacigalupo also reckons to achieve high results at the event. He is planning to see the level of other athletes’ training and meet new people. He says he will be glad to see the host country of the 28th World Winter Universiade.