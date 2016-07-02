2 blasts occur in restaurant with hostages in Bangladesh capital - reports

DHAKA. KAZINFORM - Two powerful blasts rocked the restaurant with hostages in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, media reported, citing the police, Sputniknews.com reports.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of the explosions, Fox News reported.

Earlier in the day, Bangladeshi special forces have stormed the restaurant. According to media reports, at least five bodies have been recovered from the site and up to 18 hostages have been already rescued.



On Friday, Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia reportedly claimed responsibility for hostage taking inside the cafe located in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter, which also reportedly left up to 40 people injured and two police officers dead.



Source: Sputniknews.com