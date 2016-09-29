2 children, 1 teacher shot at South Carolina elementary school, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORMThe two children were shot at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County, WSPA-TV reported citing the county coroner's office.

At least one of the children was airlifted to the trauma center at nearby Greenville Memorial Hospital. Earlier reports indicated both children suffered non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, identified as a female teacher, was taken by ambulance to another medical facility with unspecified injuries. Sheriff's deputies said a suspect had been taken into custody and police were clearing the building. The assailant is believed to be a teenager, according to media reports.





Photo: © AP Photo/ Rainier Ehrhardt

Source: Sputniknews