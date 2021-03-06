  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2 cities and 4 rgns of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus spread

    11:39, 06 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An updated map of the spread of coronavirus in the areas of Kazakhstan has been issued, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone».

    The rest of the regions are in the «green zone» for the spread of coronavirus.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!