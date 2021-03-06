2 cities and 4 rgns of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An updated map of the spread of coronavirus in the areas of Kazakhstan has been issued, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone».

The rest of the regions are in the «green zone» for the spread of coronavirus.