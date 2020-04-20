2 coronavirus victims in Almaty city were ‘in critical condition’

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two people who died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty on Sunday were in critical condition, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Public Healthcare Department.

The first victim of the coronavirus infection born in 1958 died of cardiac arrest. The second victim born in 1931 also had heart problems worsened by the COVID-19.

The press service confirmed that there are 436 coronavirus-infected patients at infectious hospitals in Almaty city.

Of 436, two patients are in critical condition. Six more are in severe condition. Others are in stable condition.

Almost 10,000 people (9,764) are self-isolated at home in Almaty city.