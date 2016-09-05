2 dead, several still trapped in Tel Aviv garage collapse

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM A Tel Aviv parking garage collapse killed at least two people and injured about 20 others Monday, officials said.

The two killed were construction workers, Israeli emergency services spokesman Yonatan Yagodovsky said. They were found under the rubble, he added. Another person was critically injured.

About five to seven people are still trapped in the debris hours after the collapse, Israeli emergency services said.



The four-story parking garage was still under construction when it collapsed in a high-tech area of northern Tel Aviv.



As rescue teams tried to find trapped construction workers, authorities feared another collapse of the incomplete, unstable structure.

