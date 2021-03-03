2 die from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 65 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also added two deaths and 211 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 49,372. The numbers of recovered cases and deaths from the disease stand at 42,741 and 630, respectively.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 717 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.