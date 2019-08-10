  • kz
    2 die in road accident in Pavlodar region

    15:40, 10 August 2019
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Two people died as a result of a road accident in Pavlodar region this week, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    The roadaccident happened on August 6 at 21:20 pm on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway.The Land Cruiser vehicle crashed into an unknown object in the road. As aresult, the 35-year-old passenger and 54-year-old driver were hospitalized. Theylater died of sustained injuries in the hospital.

    An investigationis underway.

