  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2 die of acute hydrogen sulfide poisoning in Akmola region

    16:15, 02 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two fatal cases of acute hydrogen sulfide poisoning have been registered in Almaty region today.

    Four employees of Burabai Su Arnasy waste treatment facilities Y. Mishurov, S. Sadykov, Y. Dryugin and A. Shevchenko sustained hydrogen sulfide gas poisoning while carrying out repair works early Tuesday morning. Mishurov died straight away. Dryugin died in a matter of hours after his arrival at the hospital. The patients' cause of death was attributed to acute hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Akmola region medics continue to fight for the lives of Sadykov and Shevchenko.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!