  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    10:09, 10 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 159 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 56 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two people have died of the disease in the country and 76 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 43,498 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has killed 458 people. Of 43,498, 31,217 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!