    2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    10:14, 24 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has detected 156 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    83 people have recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia and two people have died from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 44,951 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,523 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has already claimed 483 lives countrywide.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
