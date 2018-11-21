  • kz
    2 Kazakh athletes secured medals at Women's World Boxing Championships

    11:49, 21 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani athletes managed to get through the quarterfinals at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    5 athletes of Kazakhstan competed at the quarterfinals stage:

    - Fariza Soltai (81 kg weight class) lost to Viktoriya Kabikova of Belarus

    - Karina Ibragimova defeated China's Wenlu Yang

    - In the 51 kg weight class, Zhaina Shekerbekova beat Sandra Drabik of Poland by a score of 5-0

    - Milana Safronova (64 kg) suffered defeat against Maria Bova of Ukraine

    - Lyazzat Kungeibayeva lost in the quarterfinals bout vs. Danielle Perkins of the U.S.(+81 kg).

    Thus, Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova and Zhaina Shekerbekova have qualified for the semifinals. They also secured medals of the World Championships.

     

