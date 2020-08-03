2 Kazakh TV channels to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh TV channels Qazaqstan and Qazsport are to broadcast UEFA Champions League and Europe League matches from August 5 to 8 suspended in March due to the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The remaining four second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League are set to be played. The final eight of this season's UEFA Championships League will take place in Lisbon.

Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the following UEFA Championships League matches to a halt: Barcelona vs Napoli (first-leg - 1:1), Bavaria vs Chelsea (3:0), Juventus vs Lyon (0:1), and Manchester City vs Real (2:1).

The teams which have already qualified for the quarterfinals are France’s Paris St Germain, Italy’s Atalanta, Spain’s Atletico Madrid and Germany’s RB Leipzig.