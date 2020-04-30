2 Kazakhstanis killed in warehouse fire in S Korea
15:00, 30 April 2020
SEOUL. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstanis were among those killed in a warehouse fire at a construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
As earlier reported, the fire broke out at the four-story building under construction in Icheon killing 38 construction workers. 10 were injured. The search operation is underway.
As the local authorities reported, 29 out of 38 killed workers were identified. Two of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.