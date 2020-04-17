2 kids contracted coronavirus in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Two children aged 11 and 5 contracted coronavirus infection in Aktobe region.

A man born in 1984 and a 32-year-old woman were also tested positive, the region’s goods and services quality control department reports. All of them are under quarantine. The state of their health is satisfactory. All their close contacts are being traced.

As of 12:25 April 17 Kazakhstan confirmed 10 more coronavirus cases bringing the country’s tally to 1480.