  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2 killed in car crash in Karaganda region

    13:54, 09 February 2016
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a road accident on a highway in Karaganda region, local police say.

    According to reports, the accident occurred on the Zhezkazgan-Satpayev highway on February 8.
    A 29-year-old driver of VAZ-21099 lost control of his car and crashed into a Volkswagen Golf. The VAZ driver and the 28-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf vehicle died right away.
    Passengers of the Volkswagen Golf car were treated at the scene.
    The police say black ice covering the highway in Karaganda region is to blame for the accident.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!