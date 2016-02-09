2 killed in car crash in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a road accident on a highway in Karaganda region, local police say.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Zhezkazgan-Satpayev highway on February 8.

A 29-year-old driver of VAZ-21099 lost control of his car and crashed into a Volkswagen Golf. The VAZ driver and the 28-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf vehicle died right away.

Passengers of the Volkswagen Golf car were treated at the scene.

The police say black ice covering the highway in Karaganda region is to blame for the accident.