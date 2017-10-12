2 Killed in suicide attacks in Damascus

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Two people were killed and six others wounded in three Islamic State suicide-bombings in this capital, EFE reports with reference to Syrian official news agency SANA.

"Three suicide-terrorists tried to attack the police headquarters building in Damascus, on Khaled Ibn Walid Street," the Damascus police chief, Gen. Mohammad Kheir Ismail, told SANA and other media outlets.

Guards outside the building "responded to the attack and two of the terrorists detonated the explosive belts attached to their bodies, which cause the deaths of two members of the police," the general said.

The third assailant fled and "security forces followed him to the entrance of a market ... where he blew himself up," Ismail said.

An investigation was underway, the police chief said, adding that the situation had returned to normal on Walid Street.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, for its part, said that five people were killed in the blasts and several others seriously wounded.

In an unverified Telegram message, purporting to be from IS, the terror organization claimed responsibility for the attacks.

IS identified the bombers as Abu Abdala al Ansari, Abu Omar al Shami and Abu Bakr al Ansari.

On Oct. 2, IS carried out a similar attack at a police station in al-Midan neighborhood in central Damascus, which, according to activists, killed 16 people.