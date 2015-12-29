2 kindergartens opened in Mangystau rgn (PHOTO)

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Two new kindergartens for 80 children each have been put into operation in Ushtagan and Zhyngyldy villages of Mangystau region.

The preschool facilities were built under the state program "Balapan" at the expense of the local budget. Thus, the construction of "Arai" kindergarten in Ushtagan village involved more than 260 million tenge and "Ulan" kindergarten involved 270 million tenge. "Today, on the eve of the New Year, we are opening new kindergartens which have everything for harmonious development of young villagers. Contractors erected objects efficiently," said Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev. Over the past few years the boarding school for 200 children, outpatient clinic, 4-apartment house under Affordable Housing-2020 program have been built in Zhyngyldy rural area.