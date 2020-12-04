2 major cities lead in number of SMEs in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakh cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty lead in terms of number of SMEs in Kazakhstan, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov during the parliamentary hearings on development of and support to SMEs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Dalenov, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities account for a third of the total GRP as well as a third of those involved in small and medium entrepreneurship.

He also noted that there are regional disparities with the regard to the number of SMEs in Kazakhstan.

In his words, in 2019, the share of SMEs in GDP stood at 31.7%, rising from 24.9% in 2015. The country aims to increase that figure to 35% by 2025, and to 50% by 2050.

He added that the number of those engaged in entrepreneurship increases each year and stands at 3.5 million.