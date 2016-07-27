2 military jets collide at Brazil drills, one crashes into ocean

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two Brazilian Air Force aircrafts collided outside Rio de Janeiro during military drills on Tuesday.

While one of the planes managed to land, the other fell into the ocean some 20 kilometers from the city. Neither of the pilots was killed, as the second was able to eject.

An investigation has been launched by the Brazilian Navy into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The AF-1 aircrafts had been assigned to provide security during the Rio Olympics.

Source: RT