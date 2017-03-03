2 mln Kazakhstanis discussed amendments to Constitution - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to President Nazarbayev, 2 million Kazakhstanis in all regions, participated in the public discussion of the constitutional reform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We gathered here today to solve another historical issue for our country. As you know, in January, I have initiated a constitutional reform, in connection with which the draft law has been prepared. And for a month it was publicly discussed. Political parties, public associations, activists and citizens actively participated in the discussion... And some articles aroused special attention of citizens. More than 6,000 different proposals were received. As the saying goes, the result of joint efforts has no flaws", said Nursultan Nazarbayev during the joint session of Parliament Chambers.

He noted that in the course of the public discussion, despite the fact that all the proposals were supported some contradictions in article 26 were identified. And according to Head of State it has been decided not to make any changes to Article 26.